Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $686,383.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $34.26 million and approximately $686,383.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00108015 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

