Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

