Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $522,355.88 and $65,637.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.19 or 0.06749076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,913.64 or 0.99925434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00052416 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

