Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of Hibbett Sports worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 49.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $59.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

