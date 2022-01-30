High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLNFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

High Liner Foods stock remained flat at $$11.16 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

