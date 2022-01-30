Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $73,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 401,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,793,000 after purchasing an additional 163,046 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,723,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,937,000 after purchasing an additional 113,372 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,103.00 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $159.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.59.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

