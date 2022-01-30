Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Down 42.3% in January

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HSTO stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 563,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Histogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Histogen by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.