Hive (HIVE) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Hive has a market cap of $360.18 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004053 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000265 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,666,820 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

