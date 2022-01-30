Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.07 million and $88,080.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hoge Finance

HOGE is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

