HollyGold Tops One Day Volume of $100,689.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $100,689.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

