Honest Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $374,844.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.31 or 0.06790106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,644.34 or 0.99796108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052412 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

