Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 50,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $53.76 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

Several research analysts have commented on HKXCY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

