HOQU Trading Up 1.9% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $172,014.51 and approximately $499,186.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

