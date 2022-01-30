Hord (HORD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $763,011.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $763,011.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.13 or 0.06842676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,920.19 or 1.00024126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,482,388 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

