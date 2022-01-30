Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $70,927.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.92 or 0.06851694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,054.47 or 0.99864367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

