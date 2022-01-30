Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0614 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $70,927.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.92 or 0.06851694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,054.47 or 0.99864367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00054006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

