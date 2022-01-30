Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $984.46 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $745.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $91.34 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

