Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Short Interest Down 35.6% in January

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

