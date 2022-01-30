Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,770 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Resources Connection worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 24.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter worth $201,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.00. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

RGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

