Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,450 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of OneWater Marine worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $62.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $754.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

