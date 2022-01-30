Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,010 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBAI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 72,188 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LBAI opened at $18.81 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $951.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

