Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,895 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of EnerSys worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

