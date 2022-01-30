Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,570 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

SOI opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $348.55 million, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

