Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 145,020 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 121.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,020 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of La-Z-Boy worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.