Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 18,550 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Cowen worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cowen by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

