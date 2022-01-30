Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 76,280 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,280 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Premier Financial worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 349.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 18.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Premier Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.