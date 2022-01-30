Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 8,970 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of First Financial worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $574.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

