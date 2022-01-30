Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 91,140 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,140 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Essent Group worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.58 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.