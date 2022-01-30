Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 151,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Emergent BioSolutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

