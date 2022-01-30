Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 605,040 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 605,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of National Energy Services Reunited as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,928,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 631,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $217.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NESR. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

