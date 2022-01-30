Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE AGM opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

