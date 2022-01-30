Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.10% of Cato worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cato by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bailey W. Patrick acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CATO opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Cato’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

