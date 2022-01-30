Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 821,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $21,665,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

