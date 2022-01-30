Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Wabash National worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of WNC opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.