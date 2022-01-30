Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Metropolitan Bank worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $19,739,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

