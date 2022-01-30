Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,570 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Webster Financial worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Webster Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Webster Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

