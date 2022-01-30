Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Jack in the Box worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $90.15 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.