Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of South Jersey Industries worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

