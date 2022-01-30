Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Spire worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 48,001.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spire by 211.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spire by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,176,000 after buying an additional 177,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 27.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 143,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

