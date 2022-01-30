Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Meritage Homes worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $100.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.