Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,370 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of ScanSource worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $781.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

