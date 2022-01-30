Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of AAR worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AAR by 82.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AAR by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.