Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Employers worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Employers by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Employers by 86,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $38.34 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

