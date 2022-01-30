Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $8.71 Million in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 397,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of GCP Applied Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 72,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCP. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.