Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Encore Wire worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

