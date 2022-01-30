Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 725,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Ecovyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.35 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

