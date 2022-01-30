Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,860 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 329.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,480 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 891,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,979,000 after acquiring an additional 641,193 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 515,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after acquiring an additional 357,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

