Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,800 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Methode Electronics worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

MEI stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

