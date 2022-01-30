Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Travel + Leisure worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $54.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.