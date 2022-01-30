Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Navient worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Navient by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Navient by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Navient by 536.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.47 on Friday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

